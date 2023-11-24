Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rains, Strong Wind Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Friday will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy with scattered rains that may be thundery in northern places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rains associated with strong wind in the northern places.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rains may be thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea associated with expected thundery rains at times.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 25 knot with thundery rains.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 knot gusting to 30 knot during thundery rains.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers, decreasing 3 kilometer or less with thundery rains.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore will be 3 to 7 feet rises to 10 feet during thunder rains.

MENAFN24112023000067011011ID1107480761