Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Strip Goes Into Effect

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Humanitarian Pause Agreement in the Gaza Strip, which was reached through the mediation of the State of Qatar in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, went into force at 7am Palestine local time for four days, subject to extension.

This is the first pause of its kind since the start of the violent Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip on October 7th, which has so far resulted in the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.

The agreement generally stipulates the exchange of 50 civilian women and children prisoners in the Gaza Strip in the first stage, in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, provided that the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.

The pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.

Regarding the details of implementing this agreement, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari stated in a press conference held Thursday that the first batch of civilian hostages would be handed over at around 4:00 pm on Friday, indicating that 50 Israeli hostages would be released over four days. The first batch will include 13 persons, including women and children.

