Karnataka Govt Withdraws CBI Probe Against DK Shivakumar In Assets Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Karnataka government has approved a proposal to withdraw the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the alleged disproportionate assets case. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at Vidhansoudha on Thursday under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah.

After the meeting, Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil said the former BJP-led state government's decision to hand over the case to CBI was \"not in accordance with the law\".“The Cabinet has considered very carefully, the wrong decision that was taken by the last government (BJP). We have considered the opinion given by the advocate general of the last government and also our advocate general,” the Congress leader told media persons.

\"The cabinet has come to a decision that the decision taken by the previous government was not in accordance with the law... We have known that the decision taken by the last government was not in accordance with the law,\" Patil said as quoted by ANI.

As many as 577 cases of property beyond income have been registered so far. However, the CBI has not investigated a single case as of now. The local police have investigated. Keeping this in mind, the state government has given big relief to Shivakumar MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan faced similar charges but the BJP government decided to transfer his case to the Lokayukta, according to Shivakumar's office.

The CBI filed an FIR against DK Shivakumar in 2018, and then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa agreed to hand over the case to the central probe agency in 2019. The central agency is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier, Income Tax conducted a search against him High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing of the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the sanction accorded by the previous government to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

(With inputs from agencies)

