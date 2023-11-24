How Much Is Australia Profiting From The Gaza War?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Australia's defense export program has recently come under scrutiny for its lack of transparency – particularly in relation to whether approved export permits are providing material support to Israel's war against Hamas.

The UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories has criticized the government's lack of transparency, as have academics and politicians .

They contend the government should be publicly divulging the details of the military export permits it approves. Currently, this is not done.

To compel the government to release information about recent exports, a group of human rights organizations recently filed an application in the Federal Court. The aim: to gain access to permits for exporting defense equipment to Israel since its military operation began in early October.

Only limited details about the Department of Defense's approved exports are routinely published .

Specific details about which manufacturers receive the permits and the nature of the exported goods, however, are not provided publicly, even when they are requested through the Freedom of Information Act. The government often cites confidentiality or the protection of business information as reasons for rejecting the requests.

Reporting provided to international bodies is also limited. For instance, Australia typically only provides the general class of equipment being exported by country for publication on the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms . This information only relates to broad types of conventional weapons or components for weapons of mass destruction.

Some information does get released during Senate Estimates hearings. A hearing in October, for instance, revealed the government had approved 350 defense export permits to Israel in the last five years, including 50 this year. However, it did not detail what those exports were.