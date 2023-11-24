AI Safety In The Here And Now

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The turmoil at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, bookended by the board of directors firing high-profile CEO Sam Altman on November 17, 2023, and rehiring him just four days later , has put a spotlight on artificial intelligence safety and concerns about the rapid development of artificial general intelligence, or AGI. AGI is loosely defined as human-level intelligence across a range of tasks .

The OpenAI board stated that Altman's termination was for lack of candor , but speculation has centered on a rift between Altman and members of the board over concerns that OpenAI's remarkable growth – products such as ChatGPT and Dall-E have acquired hundreds of millions of users worldwide – has hindered the company's ability to focus on catastrophic risks posed by AGI.

OpenAI's goal of developing AGI has become entwined with the idea of AI acquiring superintelligent capabilities and the need to safeguard against the technology being misused or going rogue. But for now, AGI and its attendant risks are speculative. Task-specific forms of AI, meanwhile, are very real, have become widespread and often fly under the radar.

As a researcher of information systems and responsible AI , I study how these everyday algorithms work – and how they can harm people.

The AI most likely to cause you harm is not some malevolent superintelligence, but the loan algorithm at your bank. Photo: AP via The Conversation / Mark Humphrey

AI plays a visible part in many people's daily lives, from face recognition unlocking your phone to speech recognition powering your digital assistant. It also plays roles you might be vaguely aware of – for example, shaping your social media and online shopping sessions, guiding your video-watching choices and matching you with a driver in a ride-sharing service.