ACX1 Studios Brings Distro Fest 2 A 2

ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, NJ, located at Caesar's Pier, brings WHO?MAG Distro Fest 2 to their beautiful venue located over the beach and Atlantic Ocean. The two-day event (Dec 2nd to Dec 3rd) will feature over 70 nationwide and international artists of all genres plus local performers. Distro Fest will also include over 40 major music and film industry speakers from all over the US. Our main sponsors include DPA Microphones, Rocavaka, Gran Centennial, Othawurld Muzik Group, .HIPHOP, and Hip Hop Billionaires.

On 12/2 (Saturday) Distro Fest 2 will have a 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Special which will be recorded live to air on SiriusXM's“Rock The Bells” (LL Cool J's station) on“Planet of the Tapes” with Geechie Dan and DTA. The segment will feature legends such as Just-Ice, Newcleus, Grandmaster Dee (Whodini), The UMCs, Craig G, Dinco D, Mikey D, Pacewon, Al T, and more.

On 12/3 (Sunday), Distro Fest 2 will also feature an R&B segment with the Legendary Intruders (feat Phil Gay), Raz B (B2K), Jermaine Jones (American Idol), NASRUS (Shawn Rivera from Grammy Nominated AZ Yet and Norm Adams), Ny'Aira, Veon Ray (R&B group Goodfellaz), and many others. It will also feature the 2 international EDM DJ's Bo Johnson (Sweden) and Lundi Bleu (France) and an incredible rock segment from Test Human (feat. Rottin Rollen), Raven Gray, Slokill, Sharon Lia Band, Isn't It Always, and more. Other notable performers include Camille K (America's Got Talent), Supa Emcee (“8 Mile”), The Vaultt (feat Grammy Nominated Fantom of the Beat), All Bout Business, Bollywood singer Neda Zehra, RiverX Music's Sean Eric & Geoffrey Williams, Teddy Riley's new artist Rocco Lupo, and iKonic Record's Losk Masta.

On both days, Distro Fest with have 5 panels per day with over 40 music and film industry executives to help educate independent artists and actors. There will be speakers from major labels, heads of organizations like the Grammys & SAG-AFTRA, music supervisors, tech specialist, and many others.“We want to bring the music and film industry to Atlantic City”, says Distro Fest founder Rob Schwartz. “New Jersey currently has the highest film tax credit plus the music talent I have seen in the Atlantic City is incredible. By bringing the music and film industry here, we can help develop, educate, & showcase the local entertainment community.”

Other sponsors of Distro Fest 2 include Pepsi of Hudson Valley, T Marquise Entertainment, Hit Nation Empire, Royal Court Records, and Prooven Records/Hoodhero Entertainment.

About Distro Fest

Distro Fest is a music festival based solely on WHO?MAG Distribution clients. They currently distribute over 1,000 artists and 300 labels under their company including a Grammy Winning Album and multiple number one singles.

About ACX1 Studios

ACX1 Studios recently took over Caesar's Pier in August of 2023. They currently control the 550,000 square foot former 4-story mall, which includes a three-story atrium over the Atlantic Ocean which holds up to 3,000 people. ACX1 Studios is the new home for movie/TV production, music studios and incubator, concerts, conferences, festivals, restaurants, and retail.

For more information and tickets for Distro Fest, please visit . For more info, please contact Rob at .