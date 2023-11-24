Sirens Blared In Israeli Towns Near Gaza After Truce Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (NNN-MA'AN) – Rocket sirens were activated in two Israeli towns near the Gaza border this morning, around 15 minutes, after the truce deal between Israel and Hamas took effect.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether rockets were launched into Israel.

According to the truce deal, the first release of 13 hostages held in Gaza will take place at 4.00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) today, which will be followed by Israel's release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.– NNN-MA'AN