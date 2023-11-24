President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi.

The head of state hailed the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the SPECA Summit, noting that Azerbaijan enjoys very close partnership with the member states of the organization. President Ilham Aliyev said that he has personal friendship with the heads of state of the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and hailed the successful development of cooperation with these countries in various areas. The head of state pointed out that there are great prospects for further expansion of cooperation in investments, renewable energy, tourism and other fields. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that political stability is fully ensured in Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, and praised the rapid development of the countries in terms of political, economic, and demographic factors.

The head of state described the process of integration of Azerbaijan with the Central Asian region as dynamic, Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries as a single geopolitical, economic and political space, and the Caspian Sea as a value that unites us. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the existence of great prospects for future cooperation among Azerbaijan, Central Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.

The head of state noted that Central Asian nations and Azerbaijan come together not only within SPECA but also the Organization of Turkic States, and underlined the need for building institutionalized cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States and Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Secretary-General extended his congratulations on Azerbaijan's hosting the SPECA Summit. He pointed out that the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries place a special emphasis on comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan and Central Asian nations, underlining development of relations in a variety of fields. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi noted that there are great prospects in the political and economic areas and for boosting investments.

The meeting also saw discussions on global islamophobia trends and the ways to combat them.