President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem
Mohamed AlBudaiwi.
The head of state hailed the participation of the Gulf
Cooperation Council in the SPECA Summit, noting that Azerbaijan
enjoys very close partnership with the member states of the
organization. President Ilham Aliyev said that he has personal
friendship with the heads of state of the member countries of the
Gulf Cooperation Council, and hailed the successful development of
cooperation with these countries in various areas. The head of
state pointed out that there are great prospects for further
expansion of cooperation in investments, renewable energy, tourism
and other fields. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that political
stability is fully ensured in Azerbaijan and Central Asian
countries, and praised the rapid development of the countries in
terms of political, economic, and demographic factors.
The head of state described the process of integration of
Azerbaijan with the Central Asian region as dynamic, Azerbaijan and
Central Asian countries as a single geopolitical, economic and
political space, and the Caspian Sea as a value that unites us.
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the existence of great prospects
for future cooperation among Azerbaijan, Central Asia and Gulf
Cooperation Council member countries.
The head of state noted that Central Asian nations and
Azerbaijan come together not only within SPECA but also the
Organization of Turkic States, and underlined the need for building
institutionalized cooperation between the Organization of Turkic
States and Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Secretary-General extended his congratulations on
Azerbaijan's hosting the SPECA Summit. He pointed out that the Gulf
Cooperation Council member countries place a special emphasis on
comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan and Central
Asian nations, underlining development of relations in a variety of
fields. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi noted that there are great
prospects in the political and economic areas and for boosting
investments.
The meeting also saw discussions on global islamophobia trends
and the ways to combat them.
