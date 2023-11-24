Mines And Weapons Found In Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Employees of the Zangilan District Department of Internal
Affairs continue to take measures to find weapons and unexploded
vehicles on the territory of the district.
Azernews reports, with reference to the Barda district unit of
the Interior Ministry's press service, that when police officers
were on duty in Kechikli village of the district, 5 automatic
rifles, 1 machine gun, 1 grenade launcher, 1 sniper rifle, as well
as 18 anti-personnel mines, were found and seized accordingly.
The fact is being investigated.
