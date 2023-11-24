Prime Minister Of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in the
Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Georgia
at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was welcomed by Azerbaijani
First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister
Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
