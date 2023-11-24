-->


Prime Minister Of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili Arrives In Azerbaijan


11/24/2023 3:10:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Georgia at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

