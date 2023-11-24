Symposium Of Architects Of Turkic World Started Its Work In Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A symposium of
architects of the Turkic world started in Shusha today, Trend reports.
About 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary will hold discussions and
deliver speeches on restoration, conservation of historical
architectural monuments, and improvement of the historical
environment implemented and planned in Shusha at the event
organized within the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar
Aliyev.
During the symposium, which will last two days, panel
discussions will be held on "Problems, Challenges, and Innovations
in Preserve Management and Community Outreach," "Policies and
Documentation on Restoration of Historic Cities," "Legislation on
Protection of Monuments and Preserve Cities," "Economic and Tourist
Opportunities and Challenges of Historic Cities," "Preservation and
Adaptation of Historic Urban Environment to Modern Requirements,"
and other topics.
The symposium will end on November 25.
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107480603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.