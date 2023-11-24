-->


Symposium Of Architects Of Turkic World Started Its Work In Shusha (PHOTO)


11/24/2023 3:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A symposium of architects of the Turkic world started in Shusha today, Trend reports.

About 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary will hold discussions and deliver speeches on restoration, conservation of historical architectural monuments, and improvement of the historical environment implemented and planned in Shusha at the event organized within the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the symposium, which will last two days, panel discussions will be held on "Problems, Challenges, and Innovations in Preserve Management and Community Outreach," "Policies and Documentation on Restoration of Historic Cities," "Legislation on Protection of Monuments and Preserve Cities," "Economic and Tourist Opportunities and Challenges of Historic Cities," "Preservation and Adaptation of Historic Urban Environment to Modern Requirements," and other topics.

The symposium will end on November 25.





