Hush Puppies Brings Its Iconic Mascot Alive With A Larger-Than-Life Installation On Its 65Th Birthday

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023: To commemorate the timeless elegance and comfort of Hush Puppies on its 65th birthday, Bata India organized a unique month-long celebration across all touch points to spread the message of living life on a brighter side. The celebrations commenced with a restorative yoga session with puppies, special discount offers at HP stores and bata, and were culminated by the unveiling of a larger-than-life installation of the brand's iconic mascot – the Hush Puppies Basset Hound.



A gigantic Basset Hound-themed van circled the streets of Gurugram capturing eye-balls, leaving a trail of smiles and wonder. Its vibrant and playful design drew the attention of both young and old, sparking conversations and igniting curiosity. As captured in the film, the excited faces of the passersby were a reminder that a touch of creativity and whimsy can bring unexpected delight in the midst of daily life. To share this moment with cherished consumers, the van visited the homes of select consumers distributing smiles, cakes & special offers.



Speaking on the campaign Ullas Vijay, Head Category and Communications, Bata India said,“The initiatives for Hush Puppies' 65th Birthday go beyond just brand activations. The brand's mission is to inspire individuals to live life on the bright side and we, at Bata India, wanted to celebrate in a way that reflects the brand values of Hush Puppies: 'Be True, Be Comfy, Be Bright, Be Bold.' We commend Hush Puppies' 65-year legacy of impeccable craftsmanship and innovative design. Here's to more style, comfort, and positivity!\"



Besides this, Bata India organized an invigorating yoga session in the company of furry friends. In an event conceptualized to instigate optimism and spread positive vibes, consumers engaged in an invigorating session of yoga surrounded by adorable puppies.



Hush Puppies offerings and its latest collection are available in Bata stores, exclusive Hush Puppies stores, and on Bata.



About Hush Puppies



Hush Puppies, a global footwear brand known for its iconic style and comfort, is retailed by Bata in India. Currently there are 100+ Hush Puppies exclusive stores and the brand is retailed across 1000+ Bata Stores in the country. The brand launches new styles designed at par with global standards and trends every year. Check out their latest collection at stores near you and on bata.



About Bata India



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,150+ stores (Company Owned, Franchise and Store in store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.



Bata India's mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands – Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomizes comfort and elegance to name a few.

