Seychelles: Ambassador Seokhee Pays Farewell Call On The Principal Secretary Of Foreign Affairs

On Thursday 23rd
November 2023, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Kang Seokhee, paid a farewell visit on the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
The two diplomats discussed the on-going and future cooperation, in particular issues related to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector, exchange programme between the University of Seychelles and Korean universities, as well as capacity building initiatives with the Seychelles Police Force.
Both sides agreed that a Joint Bilateral Commission between Seychelles and South Korea would be an ideal forum for reinforcing existing collaboration and exploring new areas of cooperation.
