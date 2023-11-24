Fourth Edition Of The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power To Take Place In December 2024 In Senegal

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The fourth edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition will take place in Senegal on December 3-4, 2024. Organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ), the event brings together movers and shakers from across the West African and global energy industry to foster partnerships, sign deals and advance project developments in line with energy security and just transition goals. The announcement comes as the the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 Conference & Exhibition wraps up, creating opportunities for companies and partners to register their interest for next year's event.

Hot on the heels of first oil and gas production expected at the Sangomar Oilfield Development and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in 2024, the 2024 conference will leverage these successful initiatives to drive new investment into regional energy opportunities. The region offers a wealth of prospects for E&P companies, technology and service providers, and investors from the African and global landscape, and with numerous developments anticipated in 2024, the conference will explore the vital role MSGBC energy has and will continue to play in driving energy security worldwide.



“This year's event featured the participation of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, alongside key Ministries and Africa's energy leaders, highlighting not only Mauritania's enabling landscape but the boundless opportunities throughout the entire MSGBC basin. With the participation of 16 countries, the 2023 edition of the conference set the stage for unparalleled collaboration and exploration in MSGBC's oil, gas & power sector,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, ECP CEO.

Next year, a diverse slate of project developments is on track for construction and production, all of which will consolidate the region's position as a global energy hub. On the hydrocarbon front and in addition to Sangomar and GTA, Mauritania is preparing to launch a 15-block licensing round; Guinea-Conakry and The Gambia will promote untapped oil and gas potential; while projects such as the Sandiara Gas-to-Power facility will begin construction.

At the same time, GTA's Phase 2 is steaming ahead following the approval of the Development Concept in February 2023. Production is targeted for 2025. Stakeholders also eagerly anticipate the development of the Yakaar-Teranga gas project, with Kosmos Energy assuming operatorship from bp earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the MSGBC's renewable energy sector is poised for rapid growth in 2024. Countries including Mauritania and The Gambia are making strides towards securing investment for billion-dollar projects while regional counterparts accelerate the development of renewable energy systems. An exciting project to watch is the $34 billion green hydrogen project in Mauritania, developed by German project developer Conjuncta, UAE-based renewable company Masdar and Egyptian energy provider Infinity Power. A memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this year by the project partners.

The Gambia is also pursuing green hydrogen deployment with companies such as Swiss renewable firm NEK Umwelttechnik AG and H2 Gambia Limited, a subsidiary of the UK-based HydroGenesis Group, signing deals with the country this year. Guinea-Conakry is making strides in the development of the 300 MW Amaria and 294 MW hydro projects, while solar and wind investments continue to be made across the region.

At the same time, regional countries are forging ahead with regulatory reforms and cross-border infrastructure projects. Projects underway include the West Africa Regional Rail Integration initiative; the African Exchanges Linkage Project; Project Shegas between Senegal and The Gambia, and many more. Correspondingly, a drive to improve the region's enabling environment has seen focus placed on the implementation of Special Economic Zones; visa harmonization; and the creation of sovereign funds for green projects enhancing ease of doing business.



Energy is not the only promising industry in the MSGBC region. Using revenue from upcoming hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects, regional actors are committed to developing every segment of the MSGBC economy, with industries such as mining, tourism, manufacturing and many others benefiting from energy-generated revenue. As such, 2024 is set to be a transformative year for the region and the MSGBC conference serves as a catalyst for development.

“We invite delegates to embark on a transformative journey at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition in 2024, where the spotlight will shine on impressive projects, developments and investment opportunities with the MSGBC bloc. Join us to unveil the boundless potential of the MSGBC basin, transcending borders to shape the future of energy collaboration,” Paulsen-Abbott notes.

