Gaza Humanitarian Pause Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- A humanitarian pause came into effect in the Gaza Strip at 7 am local time this morning following an Israeli occupation aggression on the territory since October 7, leaving over 15,000 martyrs, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and at least 36,000 others injured.

The four-day humanitarian pause, subject to extension, will include the release of as many as 150 female and child detainees from Israeli occupation prisons, and the delivery of badly needed humanitarian aid and fuel supplies into the besieged territory.

In the hours leading up to the ceasefire, the Israeli occupation forces intensified their airstrikes in the northern, central, and southern regions of Gaza, targeting schools housing displaced civilians, hospitals, and homes, claiming dozens of casualties, reported Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Palestinian emergency and rescue teams will work to retrieve the bodies of victims from under the rubble of destroyed houses. The number of missing people is estimated to be around 7,000, including over 4,700 children and women, revealing more atrocities committed by the occupying forces over the 48-day period, according to WAFA

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh said: "President Mahmoud Abbas and the leadership welcome the humanitarian pause agreement, and appreciate the efforts of Qatar and Egypt."

He quoted them as having reiterated the call for a comprehensive halt to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

He also underlined the call for the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the Palestinian enclave and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy, leading to the end of the occupation and the Palestinian people achieving their freedom, independence, and sovereignty. (end)

