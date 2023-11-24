Realty Trading Volume Exceeds Qr281m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Nov. 12-16, reached QR 198,361, 043, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate bulletin for the same period reached QR 83,209,777.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, commercial building and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya and in the Pearl and Lusail.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Nov. 5-9, reached QR431 million.