Reposition Of QSE In Anticipation Of 'Morgan Stanley' Revision: Analyst

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index finished this week's transactions by falling 0.13%, losing its 12.980 points and closing at 10,280 points, compared with the last week's close.

Within this context, financial advisor Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the QSE index ended the last of this week's sessions with a marginal decline of 0.14%, closing at the indicated levels. He said that the index continued its sideways action this week, amidst low liquidity with average daily trading this week reaching about QR 411 million, compared to QR 532 milliom as an average daily trading for the previous week.

He described this week's trading as cautious and patient in light of the limitation and concentration of liquidity in 4 or 5 shares: Al Rayyan, QNB, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Industries and Qatar Islamic Bank shares, with the trading of these shares making about 60% of total trading in this week's session.

The financial advisor pointed out that QSE investors are awaiting the results of the rebalancing of Morgan Stanley's emerging index, noting that there were signs of repositioning of portfolios, particularly the foreign ones, in preparation for the announcement.

Going back to the weekly performance of the QSE index, Qasmieh mentioned its slight decline, noting that the telecommunications sector topped the list of gains with a rise of 1.7%, followed by the transport sector, which increased by 1.4% as part of the positive performance of the maritime company's share.

However, the financial advisor revealed the real estate sector witnessed the worst losses with a 2.3%, while the biggest financial sector, which has the heaviest weight in the index closed marginally down at 0.08%.

He highlighted however that the index gained 7.19% this November, trimming its losses for the quarter to almost 0.42%.