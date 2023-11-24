Humanitarian Truce Goes Into Effect In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- The "humanitarian truce" in the Gaza Strip went into effect at seven o'clock this morning, Friday, after Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, which resulted in the martyrdom of over 15,000 citizens, including 6,150 children, over 4,000 women, and more than 36,000 wounded.Through negotiations facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Israel and the Hamas movement agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire that would initially last four days, with the possibility of an extension.Under the terms of the agreement, hundreds of trucks full of fuel, medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and relief will be allowed into all sections of the Strip in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian war prisoners and 50 Israelis from Gaza.