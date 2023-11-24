Korea: Minister Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Spokesperson’S Statement On Liberian Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Korean government congratulates president-elect Boakai on his victory in the presidential runoff election held on November 14, and highly appreciates President Weah's contribution to the democratic political development of Liberia through his immediate acceptance of the results.

In addition, the Korean government takes particular note that the election was conducted peacefully with the active participation of the Liberian people, and will continue to support the efforts of the Liberian government and people for democracy.

