Orange Introduces Its Super-App, Max It, To Simplify Everyday Life For People In Africa And The Middle East

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Following the success of its My Orange and Orange Money applications, used by over 22 million customers every day, Orange ( ) is launching its super-app, which brings together the worlds of telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce to meet all the daily needs of its users. Developed by the Orange teams in Africa for African customers, this new application, Max it, will be launched in five countries and will soon be extended to the 12 other countries where Orange is present in Africa and the Middle East (MEA).

Max it, the African

super-app

with useful services for daily life

Max it is a "super-app" designed to be a portal for mobile services that simplifies the digital experience and eases achievement of daily activities for all users on the continent, whether they are Orange customers or not. Max it brings together three essential services in one single smartphone interface:



account functionalities to manage mobile and fixed lines

Orange Money with all its services for local and international money transfers, payments to our billing and merchant partners, bank transfers, credit and savings an e-commerce platform offering digital content (online games, music, TV, videos, news, etc.) and an innovative digital ticketing service allowing customers to buy tickets for concerts, transport, etc.

Max it is accessible to everyone, regardless of their operator, with Orange Money as the payment base while accepting other solutions for paying for purchases via the super-app. Max it is available in different languages and incorporates local specificities for greater inclusion. It will enable the development of new uses while meeting the various needs of users in their daily lives.

Orange expects to have around 45 million active Max it users by 2025. Max it has great potential, especially in a part of the world where the smartphone is the gateway to everyday digital life, with a fast-growing adoption rate expected to reach 61% of connected customers by 2025.



Orange is leveraging its long-standing roots in Africa and the Middle East and its deep understanding of the needs of these markets to offer a unique, comprehensive solution tailored to changing usage patterns.

Gradual enrichment and constant improvement of the services on offer

The first version of Max it is available in five African countries (Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Botswana), and will be rolled out in waves, with functional updates, in the remaining countries. From launch, Max it will offer not only Orange services but also digital services from local partnerships, as well as services from international partners, to meet users' expectations.

Commenting on the launch of Max it, Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said: "Max it perfectly reflects Orange's spirit of innovation in Africa and the Middle East. By bringing together all our services and those of numerous partners, this application strengthens our position as a multi-service operator and our desire to offer the best of digital services to all our customers." Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) added: "With Max it, the Orange Middle East and Africa teams have done a remarkable job of co-creating with all stakeholders (employees, customers, partners, distributors, etc.), to provide them with a one-stop-shop that is simple, effective, customizable and inclusive. Now, with Max it, everyone can meet their different needs, such as managing their phone plan, finances or shopping. It's an open, scalable platform that opens up many development opportunities for the continent and strengthens our approach to inclusion.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Press contacts:

Krista Stephens:



Stella Fumey:



About Orange:



Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of €43.5 billion in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide as at September 30, 2023, including 73,000 in France. The Group had a total customer base of more than 296 million customers on September 30, 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its“Lead the future” strategic plan, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency.“Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).



For more information (online and on your mobile): , and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.



About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 148 million customers at 30 September 2023. With 6.9 billion euros of revenues in 2022, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 80 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

Download logo