Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor Of AAFT University, Graces Embassy Of Iran As Special Invitee For Traditional Sports Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Esteemed media personality and Chair for Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum, Sandeep Marwah, was accorded the honor of being a Special Invitee at the Embassy of Iran, New Delhi. The Cultural Counselor of Iran Embassy, in collaboration with the Director of Cultural House Iran, extended this special invitation to Mr. Marwah to inaugurate a significant traditional sports event, in the presence of H.E. Ambassador of Iran, H.E. Iraj Ilahi.



The Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum expressed its deep gratitude to H.E. Dr. Iraj Ilahi, the Ambassador of Iran to India, and Dr. F. Faridasr, the Cultural Counsellor and Head of Iran Culture House, New Delhi. The event showcased an evening filled with the captivating skills of Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti, traditional sports deeply rooted in Iranian culture.



Mr. Marwah, known for his commitment to fostering cultural exchanges, was visibly delighted to be part of the event that brought the rich heritage of Iranian sports to the forefront in India. The occasion witnessed the presence of numerous members from various sports federations, as well as distinguished guests, who came together to witness and appreciate the traditional sports of Iran.



Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Marwah remarked,“It is an honor to be part of this event that not only celebrates the traditional sports of Iran but also strengthens the cultural ties between our nations. Such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering understanding and collaboration.”



The event highlighted the growing interest and development of traditional Iranian sports in India, with enthusiasts and experts alike witnessing the skills and techniques involved in Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti.



The Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum conveyed their sincere appreciation to the Embassy of Iran for organizing such an enlightening and culturally significant event.



