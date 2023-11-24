West End Shows Closing This December

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, November 24, 2023: As the year draws to a close, don't miss the final performances of these outstanding West End shows. Secure your London theatre tickets now through LSBO (Leicester Square Box Office) to experience the magic of live performances before these productions bid farewell.



Noises Off (Closes 16th December)



After a triumphant return to the West End, Michael Frayn's uproarious comedy, "Noises Off," is set to close on December 16th at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Starring a stellar cast including Felicity Kendal and Jonathan Coy, this play within a play promises laughter and chaos in equal measure.



Lyonesse (Closes 23rd December)



Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James headline Penelope Skinner's poignant play, "Lyonesse," which explores the complexities of storytelling. The Harold Pinter Theatre hosts this searingly funny and passionate production until its closure on December 23rd.



Crazy For You (Closes 31st December)



Susan Stroman's award-winning romantic comedy, "Crazy For You," takes its final bow at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on December 31st. Follow the charming tale of Bobby Child as he navigates love, theatre, and a small Nevada town. Featuring beloved songs by George and Ira Gershwin, this production is a must-see before it concludes.



