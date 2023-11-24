Georgian Prime Minister To Visit Baku

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will pay a visit to Baku, the press service of the Georgian Prime Minister informs about it, Trend reports.

