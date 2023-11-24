Civilian Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military injured one civilian in Donetsk region on November 23.
Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“On November 23, the Russians injured one civilian in Donetsk region – in Pereizne," the report says.
According to the published data, 1,778 people have been killed and another 4,328 have been injured in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war. Read also:
Teachers in occupied Mariupol not being paid from Ukraine's budget - administration
It is noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
MENAFN24112023000193011044ID1107480477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.