Civilian Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military injured one civilian in Donetsk region on November 23.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“On November 23, the Russians injured one civilian in Donetsk region – in Pereizne," the report says.

According to the published data, 1,778 people have been killed and another 4,328 have been injured in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war.

It is noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.