Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 322,900

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 322,900 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 24, 2023, including 1,100 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,496 enemy tanks (+30 in the past day), 10,256 armored combat vehicles (+32), 7,833 artillery systems (+31), 904 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 595 air defense systems (+4), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,800 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 1,564 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,230 motor vehicles (+32), and 1,108 special equipment units (+1).

The data are being updated.

On the night of November 24, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed three enemy combat UAVs.

