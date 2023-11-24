Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region: Three Killed, 11 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed and 11 more were injured as Russian forces shelled Kherson region 119 times on November 23.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 119 attacks, firing 638 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, anti-tank grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 91 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

Civilian injured in enemy shelling ofregion in past day

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods.

"As a result of Russian aggression, three people were killed, another 11, including two children, were injured," Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 23, Russian forces shelled Chornobaivka in Kherson region, killing three civilians and injuring five more.