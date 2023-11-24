More Than 55 Percent Of Azerbaijani Gas Transported Through The South Caucasus Pipeline

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-October, 32 billion 963.9 million cubic meters of
natural gas were transported through main gas pipelines in
Azerbaijan, and a 4 percent increase was observed compared to the
same months of the previous year, Azernews reports.
The State Statistics Committee said that 55.2 percent of gas
transportation in ten months was carried out through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline. The export
of natural gas through this pipeline increased by 6.6 percent
compared to the corresponding months of last year and amounted to
18 billion 209.8 million cubic meters.
