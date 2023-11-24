-->


More Than 55 Percent Of Azerbaijani Gas Transported Through The South Caucasus Pipeline


11/24/2023 2:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-October, 32 billion 963.9 million cubic meters of natural gas were transported through main gas pipelines in Azerbaijan, and a 4 percent increase was observed compared to the same months of the previous year, Azernews reports.

The State Statistics Committee said that 55.2 percent of gas transportation in ten months was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline. The export of natural gas through this pipeline increased by 6.6 percent compared to the corresponding months of last year and amounted to 18 billion 209.8 million cubic meters.

