Ukraine War A Stalemate On Land But Not At Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the attention of the world centers on the war in Gaza, many commentators believe that the war in Ukraine is becoming a stalemate . To date, Ukraine's highly anticipated summer counteroffensive has not resulted in any substantial territorial gain, and Russia has not made any progress either.

In military terms, a stalemate is not necessarily negative, depending on your perspective. It's a chance to replenish ammunition stocks (for instance, Russia's limited supply of missiles) or procure new key weapons systems for the next phase of the war (Ukraine's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.)

In political and diplomatic terms, a stalemate enables both sides to rally their allies and partners – see Moscow's public relations offensive in the Middle East to capitalize on the effects of the Israel-Hamas war. But it can also contribute to war fatigue – and we are seeing a degree of this among Kiev's allies in the West.

However, this notion of a stalemate neglects the war's maritime dimension, which has evolved fairly dramatically in Ukraine's favor in recent months. With winter coming, recent successes in the Black Sea appear to offer Ukraine substantial tactical, strategic and political advantages.

Kiev claims that since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian forces have damaged or destroyed 27 warships and vessels belonging to Russia's Black Sea fleet, including the fleet's flagship, the 11,000-ton cruiser Moskva, as well as one of Russia's Kilo-class submarines that carries cruise missiles.

With Russia's naval base at Sevastopol considered no longer safe after a series of successful Ukrainian attacks, much of Russia's Black Sea fleet has had to relocate to the port of Novorossiysk on the Russian mainland.