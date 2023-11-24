(MENAFN- Pressat)



ABL Diagnostics spreading the DeepChek® technology (suite of Sanger & NGS assays and software systems) to laboratories performing infectious diseases genotyping. The company continues to expand its network of distribution partners in all continents to offer its expertise and innovative solutions to reference microbiology laboratories.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the expansion of its network of exclusive distributors, able to offer the DeepChek® technology to laboratories willing to implement microbiology applications like HIV, SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Viral Hepatitis, Papillomavirus, 16s/18s RNA, BKV, RSV, Influenza and other infectious diseases targets ( ). The DeepChek® technology is offered via unique Sanger & Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) based assays and a suite of software reporters and related databases offered to laboratories through highly secured systems in line with the highest international data protection regulations (e.g., RGPD).

Relying on a network of local professional partners covering 47 countries ( ) in Africa (Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa), Asia (Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam), Europe (Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain), Middle East (Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates), South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay), the ABL Diagnostics team can offer end-to-end solutions covering both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows to small, medium and high throughput laboratories.

“We are extremely pleased to rely on a growing number of local distributors, trained on the ABL Diagnostics technology and able to offer innovative assays and end-to end solutions to microbiology labs on a worldwide basis” said Mr. Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics .

Christopher Busuttil, Chief Visionary Officer at Evolve Ltd (Malta) explained that :“Partnering with ABL to provide critical quality and dependable diagnostic tests on time and at the right price in these times of great financial instabilities and logistical problems was no easy feat. With determination and a focus on our philosophy of making a positive impact on society through science, the decision to exceed customer requirements and expectations was easier, even if it meant putting less focus on immediate financial returns. We are all grateful to do our part in combating Covid-19 and to continue being a key stakeholder in patients' health.”

Aldo Vacaflores, CEO and founder of Bionova (Bolivia) , said:“We started working with ABL to provide NGS solutions for our clients. In the short time we have been working together we already have clients implementing HIV NGS testing in Bolivia. We are sure that this collaboration will be very beneficial for patients and laboratories in Bolivia.”

ABL Diagnostics also keep reinforcing its commercial presence through new collaborations and customers in various Western European countries (France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Denmark...) adopting the DeepChek® technology for various applications (HIV, RVS, BKV, Viral Hepatitis...).

The company is planning to strengthen its team to actively start operations in Asia and in the USA in 2024.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

