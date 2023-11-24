(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA)
1961 -- State of Kuwait's four-color flag was hoisted over all government institutions during a nationwide ceremony.
1965 -- State of Kuwait's 11th ruler Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who ruled Kuwait for 15 years during which the Gulf State gained independence, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 70. The late Amir was considered the founder of modern Kuwait. He created foundation of democracy by approving a constitution, hence he was commonly referred to "Father of Independence" and "Father of Constitution." 1965 -- Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah took office as 12th Amir of State of Kuwait. The Gulf State witnessed multi-faceted development in many fields during Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem's reign which lasted until end of 1977.
1974 -- Kuwait Fencing Association was established and the headquarters was in Samliya SC.
1998 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill allowing broadcast of sessions.
2001 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) created team with a mandate of protecting refineries' workers while on duty. This was the first such team in the oil sector.
2002 -- UN Children fund (UNICEF) selected Kuwaiti actress Saud Abdullah as a Good-Will Ambassador.
2009 -- Qadsia SC won Kuwait Football Association's (KFA) Super Cup after beating rival Kuwait SC 4-1.
2010 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Tergi Al-Rashidi won the Asian individual Skeet Championship, held in Guangzhou, China.
2014 -- Redha Al-Feeli, a renowned media figure, passed away at age of 73.
2017 -- Kuwait donated five million Sterling Pounds to co-fund expansion of British Royal Air Force Museum.
2021 -- Kuwait Constitutional Court rejected a law suit contesting the May 2021 by-elections in the Fifth Constituency, in which Obaid Al-Mutairi emerge victorious. (end) mt
