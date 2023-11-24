Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.46 To USD 85.74 Pb - KPC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 1.46 to USD 85.74 per barrel on Thursday, compared to USD 87.20 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets went down each by 68 cents and 75 cents to settle at USD 81.28 per barrel and USD 76.35 per barrel respectively. (end)

km









MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107480397