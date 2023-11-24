Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Rises To Highest Since May

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
in November rose to its highest since May, according to provisional
data released on Thursday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The reading rose to a 6-month high of 43.8 in November, from
43.1 in October, a report by the US-based financial services
company S&P Global showed.
Production dropped for the eighth consecutive month, albeit at
the least marked since May.
The manufacturing sector saw the largest job cuts since August
2020, the report revealed.
As well as scaling back employment, manufacturers also cut their
purchasing activity rapidly and lowered inventories of both
purchases and finished goods, read the statement.
