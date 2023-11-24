Rossiya Airline Eyeing Restart Of Flights To Indonesia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rossiya airline is considering an opportunity of resuming
flights to Indonesia, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"We are interested and working on the issue of resuming flights
to Indonesia," he said.
Russian airlines can restart flights to Indonesia and begin
flying to the Philippines, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said
yesterday.
