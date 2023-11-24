-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rossiya Airline Eyeing Restart Of Flights To Indonesia


11/24/2023 1:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rossiya airline is considering an opportunity of resuming flights to Indonesia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We are interested and working on the issue of resuming flights to Indonesia," he said.

Russian airlines can restart flights to Indonesia and begin flying to the Philippines, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said yesterday.

MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107480382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search