Azerbaijan Becomes Globally Strategic Partner In Diversifying Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva
In recent years, Azerbaijan has started to play a more active
role in the world economy. At the heel of the Russo-Ukrainian War,
the prices of natural gas hiked, and it triggered the rise of food
products worldwide as well. As is known, the raw material of main
fertilizers, such as urea, is natural gas. Soaring gas prices made
fertilizers unavailable for many countries. Besides, reciprocal
embargos imposed by Russia and the West on each other made the
situation more drastic.
Thus, many countries have started to look for alternative
suppliers and Azerbaijan has been one of the suppliers since 2019.
So far, Azerbaijan has exported urea fertilizer to Turkiye, Brazil,
India, Bulgaria, and so on. Recently, Pakistan has emerged with a
rising interest in Azerbaijani-made urea fertilizer. Pakistan's
local media outlets report that the country is holding negotiations
on purchasing urea from Azerbaijan, Russia, and China as well as
adding the country is facing a shortage of 200,000 metric tonnes of
urea fertilizer due to the closure of local fertilizer-producing
plants. Besides, the wheat sowing season increases the demand for
urea fertilizer in the country.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Global Business Alliance CEO
Muhammad Asif Noor said in his statement that the SOCAR Carbamide
plant in Azerbaijan meets 90 percent of the country's nitrogen
fertilizer requirement and plays a critical role in the country's
agricultural and non-oil export development. He noted that
Azerbaijan has been successful in negotiating fertilizer deals with
other countries such as Brazil, Turkiye, Moldova, Bulgaria, and
India, which further demonstrates its potential to win the
negotiations with Pakistan.
“Moreover, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have expressed their
commitment to deepening their bilateral relationship, as seen in
their mutual support on various international issues and the
completion of negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement.
Azerbaijan's desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in various
fields, including petrochemicals, solar energy, and defense
production, indicates a willingness to diversify and strengthen its
economic and strategic ties. This positions Azerbaijan as the
potential winner of these negotiations,” Asif Noor said.
He pointed out that Pakistan's potential long-term engagement as
a customer for Azerbaijan's carbamide fertilizer is influenced by
several key factors. Firstly, the pressing shortage of urea
fertilizers in Pakistan, amounting to 200,000 metric tons, stems
from the closure of local plants and an escalated demand during the
critical wheat sowing season in December and January. He added that
the ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan, Russia, and China are
dependent on Intergovernmental Agreements (G2G) and the
implementation of a transparent price discovery system.
“This highlights a commitment to a fair and competitive process
in determining both the supply and pricing of fertilizers.
Furthermore, Pakistan's strategic decision to diversify its sources
of urea fertilizers by exploring alternatives like Azerbaijan
indicates a broader strategy aimed at reducing reliance on a single
supplier. This approach not only addresses the immediate shortage
but also aligns with diplomatic efforts to establish beneficial
relationships with various countries for consistent access to
essential resources. The friendly relations between Pakistan and
Azerbaijan, as evidenced by their historical ties, mutual support,
and strategic partnership, suggest the potential for a long-term
and enduring partnership between the two countries. Both nations
have expressed their commitment to deepening their bilateral
relationship, as seen in their mutual support on various
international issues and the completion of negotiations for a
Preferential Trade Agreement" the expert opined.
He also noted that currently, there is no great cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of agriculture. The
purchase of urea fertilizer will be one of the first, and it is
expected to be a good opportunity for cooperation.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107480380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.