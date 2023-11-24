Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy All Three Enemy Shahed Drones Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 24, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed three enemy combat UAVs.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked with three Shahed combat UAVs launched from the south-eastern direction. All three were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force," the report says. Read also:
Ukraine's Defense Forces repel
20 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector – General Staff
As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces were activated in Starokostiantynivka, Khmelnytskyi region.
MENAFN24112023000193011044ID1107480374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.