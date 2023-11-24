Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy All Three Enemy Shahed Drones Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 24, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed three enemy combat UAVs.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked with three Shahed combat UAVs launched from the south-eastern direction. All three were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force," the report says.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces were activated in Starokostiantynivka, Khmelnytskyi region.