AZAL Starts Selling Air Tickets At Discounted Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) To make travel more budget-friendly for customers, Azerbaijan's
national flag carrier, AZAL, has kicked off a special ticket sale
with discounted prices. The ticket costs vary based on the
destinations, ranging from 39 to 199 euros. This exclusive offer
provides customers the chance to purchase discounted tickets for
over 35 destinations.
This AZAL offer is valid on Friday, November 24. The
pocket-friendly tickets are applicable for flights scheduled from
January 15th to March 6th, 2024 (both dates included). Tickets
within the campaign can be purchased only through the
AZAL's renewed official mobile application . To download
the app, just follow the link: .
The campaign covers most of the airline's international flights.
It should be noted that the availability of discounted tickets is
limited.
Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with
AZAL!
