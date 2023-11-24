Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 23 increased by $1.49 and amounted to $84.66 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.5 and amounted to $83.06 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.63 per barrel, which is $1.29 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.47 on November 22 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.95 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 24.

