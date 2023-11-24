The Road 2 Pro Revolutionizes Soccer Development In The NY-NJ Area

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 23, 2023 6:03 am - Old Tappan, New Jersey, United States: Unlock your soccer potential

The curtain-raiser of The Road 2 Pro will bring a revolutionary change in the NY-NJ region's football scene. By capturing the hearts and minds of like-minded parents and players striving to play the beautiful game at the most significant levels, Tony Asante and Terry Kerrigan founded this new sports coaching business in 2023 to change the culture and development process in the area. With a focus on Soccer IQ and Fundamental Development Memberships, Domestic and International Camps with a European-level development focus, Individual Player Development Plans, Injury Prevention, Elite-level training plans, and R2P Talent ID for high-level international competitions, the company stands out for its distinctive approach to soccer development.

The Road 2 Pro is at the forefront of football development since no one else in the industry provides this extensive range of services. Former Ghanaian professional footballer Tony Asante, who founded TA Elite, contributes his vast expertise and experience. The team benefits from Terry Kerrigan's expertise as a former world-ranked professional triathlon, cyclist, coach, and conditioning specialist. Together, they have developed a crucial pathway for growth that offers parents and players a global means of achieving their football ambitions. The club gives players the abilities and mindset necessary to perform at the top levels by emphasizing holistic development that includes the game's technical, tactical, physical, and mental components.

With domestic coaches, athletic trainers, endurance and injury avoidance specialists, scouts, agents, FIFA/immigration attorneys, EU academy coaches, EU and UK academy relations, and domestic coaches, The Road 2 Pro offers an inclusive international development pathway. This extensive network ensures players get the best direction, assistance, and exposure in their quest for excellence. Players receive the attention and focus required to reach their best potential through individualized training programs and Individual Player Development Plans. These managers offer avenues for gifted athletes to advance their careers through their vast network of scouts, agents, and professional clubs. Their services are customized using a player-centric approach to fit each player's unique needs and ambitions.

The Road 2 Pro invites parents and players seeking exceptional development and camp experiences to join their journey. By embracing their vision and mission to change the soccer culture in the NY-NJ area, parents and players will be part of a supportive and positive community that fosters excellence, teamwork, and personal growth.