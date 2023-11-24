Sandeep Marwah Invited By State Of Uttarakhand To Invest In Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: I n a landmark meeting at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Sandeep Marwah, a pioneer in the entertainment industry, engaged in discussions with the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The meeting took place during a road show and investment meet organized by the Government of Uttarakhand, where Mr. Marwah was invited to explore opportunities in the flourishing entertainment sector of the state.



During the discussions, Sandeep Marwah shared insights into his illustrious career and, notably, his instrumental role in the planning and development of the Noida Film City in 1986. What started as a vision has now become the fastest-growing film city in the world, spanning 100 acres with 75 outdoors and 25 indoors, housing 16 studios. The Noida Film City broadcasts content to 162 countries through 350 channels, operating 24×7. It currently employs around 17,000 media professionals working in three shifts, contributing to a cascading effect that positively impacts the livelihoods of approximately 150,000 people.



Impressed by the success story of the Noida Film City, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm invitation to Sandeep Marwah to invest his expertise, time, and resources in developing the entertainment business in the state of Uttarakhand. Recognizing Mr. Marwah's significant contributions to the industry, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that collaboration with such a visionary would not only boost the entertainment sector in Uttarakhand but also contribute to the overall economic development of the state.



Sandeep Marwah, known for his commitment to the growth of the entertainment industry, welcomed the invitation and expressed his eagerness to explore potential opportunities in Uttarakhand. He acknowledged the state's potential for becoming a prominent hub for the entertainment business and assured his commitment to contributing to its growth.



The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about the potential collaboration and the positive impact it could have on the entertainment landscape of Uttarakhand.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143