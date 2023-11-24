Sunny, Pleasant Weather Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Sunny and pleasant weather conditions are forecast, on Friday, as moderate conditions are expected to prevail in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be southeasterly moderate, the JMD added.As for Saturday, similar weather conditions are expected to prevail, the weather department noted.Temperatures will range between a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees in Amman.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach a high of 28 degrees, sliding to 17 degrees at night.