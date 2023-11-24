(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) VNR: Emirates A380 100% SAF Demonstration Flight
Time Stamps:
0:00-0:11 - Emirates A380 demonstration aircraft.
0:12- 0:27 - SAF fuel tanker pulling up to the emirates A380 aircraft.
0:28- 1:12 - Emirates A380 aircraft being fuelled with SAF.
1:13-1:33 - Pilots arrive for demonstration flight, and conduct pre-flight checks and inspections.
1:34-2:13 - A380 aircraft pushback for demonstration flight.
2:14 – 2:32 - A380 demonstration flight take-off from DXB.
2:33 – 2:37 - Group shot of Emirates and collaborating partners. Left to right: Khalil Al Maati, Pratt & Whitney; Zeina Chakhtoura - Senior Customer Support Manager, GE Aerospace; Edgar Steenwinkel, Senior Vice President Technology at Virent; Klaas Pel, Global Head of Aviation Regulation, Neste; Farid Bastaki, Director, ENOC Aviation; Mikail Houari, President Africa and Middle East at Airbus; Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline; Aziz Koleilat, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Turkey at GE Aerospace; Ahmed Safa, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Engineering; Alexandre Jay, A380 Chief Engineer, Airbus.
2:38 – 3:22 - Mikail Houari, President Africa and Middle East at Airbus
3:23 – 4:11 - Zeina Chakhtoura - Senior Customer Support Manager, GE Aerospace
4:12 – 4:56 - Farid Bastaki, Director, ENOC Aviation
4:57 – 5:26 - Edgar Steenwinkel, Senior Vice President Technology at Virent
5:27 – 5:54 - Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline
5:55- 6:27 - Klaas Pel, Global Head of Aviation Regulation, Neste
