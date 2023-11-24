(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) "Ports, Customs and Free Zone" holds the First Strategic Retreat to discuss the Indicators of its Strategic Plan







The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation organized the first strategic retreat to discuss the indicators of its strategic plan for the years 2021-2025, in the presence of directors of departments and divisions and second-level employees, at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel (QE2), with the aim of identifying all factors related to the follow-up review, update and application of the PCFC strategic plan.



H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, pointed out the importance of reviewing the strategic plan and developing it periodically in line with the latest local and global developments that affect the conduct of operations, and updating initiatives and projects that keep pace with government directions and national strategies launched by Dubai, which are compatible with the operational competencies at the Corporation. These strategic plans such as: Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan- 2030, Dubai Digital Strategy and UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.



Bin Sulayem stressed the importance of working to achieve the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai at the forefront in various global indicators and make Dubai the best place to live in around the world, by introducing projects and initiatives to achieve this vision. He expressed the efforts of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to facilitate and enhance the economic transformation in Dubai through processes, regulations and innovative solutions that contribute to ensuring sustainable commercial activities, in order to enhance Dubai's position as a leading sustainable center to support the economic sector on a global level.

The Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation expressed the importance of the role of the retreat in strengthening communication channels between various business units and their participation in decision-making, bringing ideas closer together, and moving on one path towards achieving the PCFC vision, as the retreat included holding workshops and group activities to come up with a set of mechanisms, initiatives and ideas that will achieve strategic objectives in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities in the Dubai government.



He added,“The strategic retreat is the starting point for a new phase of growth and prosperity at all levels of the PCFC,” describing the retreat as an important platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences to ensure unified efforts, discuss development plans, and discover ways to achieve new achievements and ambitious initiatives that meet the needs of the segments of society, based on the guidance and support of wise leadership which attaches great importance to harnessing all capabilities and providing the best services.

The retreat included showcasing the latest global studies and results on a number of indicators related to the Corporation's specializations, a review of the strategic themes and objectives, consultation on the most prominent strategic topics and local and global trends that must be highlighted in the coming years, the most important initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving the strategic indicators, and a presentation of the results, the strategic plan, opinion polls, and best practices applied at the local and global levels, in addition to holding a brainstorming session for all participants on strategic indicators and coming up with new proposals.



