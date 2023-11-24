-->


'Relative Calm' Descends Over Gaza As Truce Starts


11/24/2023 1:03:28 AM

Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, confirms that the truce has started and attacks have ceased, but not before a night of intense air strikes by Israel.

“We are witnessing a relative calm, that is gradually becoming more and more visible as there is a complete stop of fighter jets flying over the Gaza Strip,” Mahmoud said.

“But, the hours preceding the ceasefire becoming effective were the bloodiest for Palestinians living in northern parts, Gaza City, and all the way to the southern parts – the safe areas designated by the Israeli military for people to move to avoid getting bombed in the north,” he said.

