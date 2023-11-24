Mehelba Grabs Trap Gold Petersen Seals Skeet Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Egypt's Abdel Aziz Mehelba clinched the gold medal in a thrilling men's trap final while Danish Emil Kjelgaard Petersen won the men's skeet title at the ISSF World Cup Finals yesterday.

The three-time African champion Mehelba only missed four targets in the final round as he finished on top after shooting down 46 pellets, while last year's European champion Daniele Resca of Italy finished second, one point behind the Egyptian star. Nathan Hales of Great Britain claimed the bronze with a score of 34.

Slovak Marian Kovacocy took fourth place with 26 points, while the remaining finalists Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain and Czech Jiri Liptak finished fifth and sixth, respectively.



Egypt's Abdel Aziz Mehelba in action yesterday.

Qatari shooters Rashid Hamad Al Athba and Mohammed Al Rumaihi competed in the men's trap qualifying round earlier in the day, but both narrowly missed the final after scoring 117 and 116 points, respectively. Al Athba was eighth while Al Rumaihi finished in the 10th place in the qualifying round, topped by the Briton Coward-Holly who scored 122 points.

Meanwhile, Qatar's multi-talented sports star Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and Olympic-bound Rashid Saleh Al Athba failed to reach the final of the men's skeet after finishing in eighth and 12th positions in qualifying.

The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and three-time Asian champion Al Attiyah yesterday missed the qualification at the Lusail Shooting Range by just two shots.

Al Attiyah shot 119, including a perfect 25 in the second round. Saleh Al Athba also had a perfect score in the third round before finishing with a total of 118.

Finland's Eetu Kallioinen and Egypt's Azmy Mehelba both had scored 123 each, but Kallioinen topped the list after defeating the latter in a thrilling qualifying shoot-off.

Both Petersen and Azmy Mehelba finished on 56 in the final in which the Danish shooter prevailed 26-25 in a thrilling shootout to clinch the gold medal

Italy's Elia Sdruccioli completed the podium with a score of 46.