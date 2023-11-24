Arab, Global Media Highlight Gaza's Humanitarian Pause Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Arab and international media and news agencies devoted large amounts of space to noting and praising the success of the State of Qatar's efforts in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause in Gaza, which was announced by the State of Qatar on Wednesday. The news of this agreement have dominated the international media scene.

Many Arab and international agencies and newspapers, during their comprehensive press coverage of the event, highlighted the State of Qatars affirmation of the continuation of diplomatic efforts to reduce the escalation, stop bloodshed, and protect civilians in Gaza.

In this context, Reuters reported that the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said,“Hamas and Israel have agreed on a humanitarian pause in Gaza hostilities for four days, subject to extension, the starting time of the which will be announced within the next 24 hours.”

Reuters quoted the statement which said that the pause, mediated by Qatar, with the support of Egypt and the US, includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons. The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementation of the agreement.

Reuters quoted Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed Al Khulaifi as saying that the pause means there would be“no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing.

It referred to His Excellency saying that it's“going to be an intensive period where were going to be 24/7 in direct communication with the ICRC and the two parties making sure that we perfect the release of the hostages. Qatar hopes the agreement will be a seed to a bigger agreement and a permanent cease of fire. Thats our intention.

It said that the pause was widely welcomed around the world, as a sign of progress that might alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza and lead to the liberation of more Israeli hostages, noting that a number of world heads of state praised the agreement, hoping that it would be a first step towards a complete ceasefire.

In turn, the AFP highlighted the Qatari statement and referred to the US President's announcement that he was completely satisfied with Israel and Hamas reaching a four day pause during which the Palestinian movement will release 50 women and children from among the hostages it is holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children detained in occupation prisons.

DPA reported that Qatar has confirmed it successfully mediated a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza war.

It added that the start of the four-day ceasefire will be announced within the next 24 hours, as posted by the Foreign Ministry in Qatar early on Wednesday.

CNN reported that Qatar, which played the main mediating role in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, issued its own statement in which it announced what it called a humanitarian pause agreement.

The website cited the Qatari Foreign Ministry's statement about reaching a pause agreement between Israel and Hamas.

RT Arabic published a report pointing out that the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the success of the joint Qatari mediation efforts between Israel and the Hamas movement, leading to a humanitarian pause in Gaza, adding that the Qatari Foreign Ministry pointed out that the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementation of the agreement. The agreement will also allow the entry of a large number of relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.