BLUETTI Unveils Three Innovative Portable Power Stations: AC2A, AC70, And AC200L

SYDNEY, AU, Nov 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On December 15th, BLUETTI, a pioneer in portable power solutions, will launch three new models to the Australian market: the AC2A, AC70, and AC200L portable power stations. These cutting-edge generators are designed to make solar power easily accessible anywhere.

BLUETTI AC2A - Power On the Go

Weighing only 3.6kg, the AC2A is a portable powerhouse designed for hikers and campers alike on the move. With a 204Wh capacity, it delivers a robust 300W AC output and a 600W surge to charge outdoor essentials and electronics. Noteworthy features include rapid 1.4-hour charging with a 270W AC cable and solar-readiness with a 200W solar input to ensure a stable power supply at all times.

BLUETTI AC70 - Robust Mobile Power

Building on the success of the EB70, the AC70 has a 768Wh capacity and an impressive 1,000W running power that can be raised to handle high inductive devices up to 2,000W, such as kettles and hairdryers. Charging is quick and easy with compatibility for multiple sources. The AC70 can charge from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes from up to 850W AC input and top up in just 2 hours from 500W solar.

BLUETTI AC200L - Power Redefined

The AC200L, an upgraded version of the flagship AC200MAX, offers a similar 2,048Wh capacity and expandability, but with a larger 2,400W output that can be increased to 3,600W for heavy-duty equipment in Power Lifting mode. It fully charges in just two hours via a 2,400W mains charge, without the need for a bulky adapter, or a 1,200W solar charge for unparalleled convenience. The AC200L also adds more quick USB-C ports and a responsive UPS feature that kicks in 20ms during power outages, providing responsive backup power for home essentials.

Price and Availability

Starting December 15th, the

AC2A , AC70, and AC200L will be available on the official BLUETTI website and Amazon. Initial pricing details will be announced shortly afterward.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

