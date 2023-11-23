Secretary-General Of Foreign Affairs, UN Undersecretary General Discuss Efforts To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Wednesday met UN Undersecretary General for Political and Peace-building Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

The meeting went over regional developments and ongoing efforts to end the war on Gaza, ensure the safety of civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The two sides also underlined the need to intensify international efforts and initiate an effective global response to alleviate suffering and address the humanitarian catastrophe arising from the ongoing war on Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also stressed the need for Israel to comply with the principles of international and humanitarian laws and relevant international resolutions, including the UN General Assembly Resolution, proposed by Jordan on behalf of the Arab Group and adopted by 121 countries, and Security Council Resolution 2712.











