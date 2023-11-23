Jordan's New Ambassador To Kuwait Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Wednesday received the credentials of Jordan's envoy Sinan Majali as extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited and resident ambassador of the Kingdom to Kuwait.
Majali conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and to the crown prince, and His Majesty's best wishes of further progress and development to the Kuwaiti people, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The Kuwaiti crown prince praised the wise policies of King Abdullah and highlighted the“strong” relations between the two countries. He expressed wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Jordanian people.
