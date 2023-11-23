University Students Guilty Of Vandalism Risk Expulsion

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The rector of the University of Panama (UP), Eduardo Flores, said on Thursday, November 23, that they will take action against those who committed acts of vandalism during the demonstrations, street closures and within the university.

Flores stated that they have already been able to identify some of those responsible who are students from the University whose registration is valid.

He added that the students will be brought before the Disciplinary Commission of the University of Panama and, if necessary, the relevant complaint will be filed with the judicial authorities.

Through the Disciplinary Commission, the pertinent investigations will be carried out related to each act of vandalism inside or outside the university facilities.

He said that the university protection body does not have a coercive force and on repeated occasions, despite closing all the doors of the University, they open holes in the fences and enter through there, "we have had armed assaults inside the university to the students themselves who are protesting," he explained.

The rector assured that the pertinent measures will be taken to protect the autonomy of the University of Panama and all necessary sanctions will be imposed.

Among the sanctions that may be imposed will be temporary expulsion and even permanent expulsion, that is, you will not be able to continue studying any type of career. At the moment, he reported that two students who committed vandalism within the UP have been identified.

A few days ago,

the moment in which a woman was attacked by a group of people who had the street closed at the intersection of Avenida Manuel Espinoza Batista and Avenida Eusebio A Morales, near the

University was captured on surveillance cameras.

The 'protesters' had the street blocked and the woman apparently requested that she be allowed passage but was denied. Immediately afterward, the people proceeded to throw stones at the woman's vehicle.

The

National Police and the Public Ministry are carrying out investigations. It was learned that the aggressors had already been identified and the victim filed a criminal complaint with the

Public Ministry

for possible crimes of personal injury and vandalism.