Magnitude Of Earthquake In Turkey Revised From 5.2 To 5.0 - GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Turkey at 1446 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 38.13 degrees north latitude and 38.65 degrees east longitude. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN23112023006374013804ID1107480057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.