Magnitude Of Earthquake In Turkey Revised From 5.2 To 5.0 - GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Turkey at 1446 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 38.13 degrees north latitude and 38.65 degrees east longitude. ■

